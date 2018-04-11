Mexican actress Kate del Castillo, seen here after an interview with EFE on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, is nominated for a Platino Prize for Best Actress in a Television Series. EFE-EPA/ Armando Arorizo

Mexican actress Kate del Castillo, seen here after an interview with EFE on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, is nominated for a Platino Prize for Best Actress in a Television Series. EFE-EPA/ Armando Arorizo

Mexican actress Kate del Castillo, seen here after an interview with EFE on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, is nominated for a Platino Prize for Best Actress in a Television Series. EFE-EPA/ Armando Arorizo

Thanks to her role in "The Decision," a series that allowed her to make a resounding comeback on television after three months entangled in controversy, Kate del Castillo is nominated for a Platino Prize, though the Mexican actress said that prizes are only a nice boost for the ego.

"I have a special affection for the Platino Prizes, but the truth is that prizes are no more than a boost for the ego. We all want to be appreciated one way or another, in whatever environment, in whatever job we do," the artist told EFE in an interview.