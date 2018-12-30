Kazakhstan's Astana Opera Ballet Company performs in Spain for the first time on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, presenting Tchaikovsky's "Swan Lake" at Queen Sofia Palace of the Arts in Valencia. EFE-EPA/Kai Forsterling

The music was provided by the orchestra of the Valencian Community.