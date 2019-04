Co-producer Nurbol Baimukhanov (2nd L) and Kazakhstan's ambassador to Spain, Konstantin Zhigalov (2nd R), arrive at the Circulo de Bellas Artes in Madrid on Tuesday, April 30, for a screening of the documentary “EQUUS: Story of the Horse.” EFE-EPA/JAVIER LIAÑO

The documentary “EQUUS: Story of the Horse,” a Kazakh-Canadian co-production, is screened at the Circulo de Bellas Artes in Madrid on Tuesday, April 30. EFE/JAVIER LIAÑO

Kazakhstan's ambassador to Spain, Konstantin Zhigalov, attends the Madrid premier of the documentary “EQUUS: Story of the Horse” on Tuesday, April 30. EFE-EPA/JAVIER LIAÑO

The first installment of the documentary series "Equus, Story of the Horse," presented Tuesday at the Circulo de Bellas Artes in Madrid, illustrates the important role the animal played in the expansion of ancient civilizations.

Throughout time, the horse has been one of the main means of transport for humans, allowing nomadic people to travel and find new settlements.