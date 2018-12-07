The legendary State Academic Orchestra of Kazakhstan, Kurmangazy, presented in Madrid on Friday its repertoire of Kazakh folk music and classical tunes at a concert held at the National Music Auditorium as part of the group's "Melodies of the Great Steppe" tour.

Kazakhstan celebrates its Independence on Dec. 16 and the concert, which received support from Spain's Ministry of Culture and Sport, aspired to use music as an instrument to strengthen the cultural links between the two countries, the orchestra's director told EFE.