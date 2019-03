British electronic rock band The Prodigy's singer Keith Flint performs on the second day of the Alive Festival in Oeiras, outskirts of Lisbon, July 10, 2015 (reissued Mar. 4, 2019). EPA/EFE/FILE/JOSE SENA GOULAO

Keith Flint, of the English electronic dance music band The Prodigy, performs during a concert at the 24th annual Les Vieilles Charrues Festival in Carhaix, France, July 18, 2015 (reissued Mar. 4, 2019). EPA-EFE/FILE/HUGO MARIE

Exterior view on the property of Keith Flint, frontman and vocalist of British band The Prodigy, in North End, Dunmow, Britain, Mar. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/SEAN DEMPSEY

Frontman Keith Flint of British rave band Prodigy performs on stage, at the Open Air Festival in Frauenfeld, Switzerland, late July 14, 2007 (reissued Mar. 4, 2019). EPA-EFE/FILE/STEFFEN SCHMIDT

Tributes have been pouring in for The Prodigy star, singer Keith Flint, one of the most recognizable faces in modern music who has died at the age of 49, his band confirmed Monday.

The frontman's body was found in the morning at his home in Essex, police said.