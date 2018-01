Lady Gaga arrives for the 60th annual Grammy Awards ceremony at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York, USA, 28 January 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

US rapper Kendrick Lamar poses with his awards for Video of the Year, Best Hip Hop, Best Cinematography, Best Direction, Best Art Direction, Best Visual Effects for 'Humble' in the press room at the 34th MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) at The Forum in Inglewood, California, USA, 27 August 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/MIKE NELSON

US singer Bruno Mars performs during the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, 30 November 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/IAN LANGSDON

Carlos Dussan, Juliana Jaramillo, Juan Martinez and Claudio Ronbcoli pose in the press room with the Grammy for Best Recording Package during the 60th annual Grammy Awards ceremony at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York, USA, 28 January 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Joseph Shabalala of the group Ladysmith Black Mambazo holds the Grammy for Best World Music Album in the press room during the 60th annual Grammy Awards ceremony at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York, USA, 28 January 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Aida Cuevas poses in the press room with the Grammy for Best regional Mexican Music Album during the 60th annual Grammy Awards ceremony at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York, USA, 28 January 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Scott Devendorf (L) of the band The National and Lisa Loeb compare their Grammys in the press room during the 60th annual Grammy Awards ceremony at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York, USA, 28 January 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Members of the band Portugal, The Man pose with the Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance in the press room during the 60th annual Grammy Awards ceremony at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York, USA, 28 January 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Joy Villa arrives for the 60th annual Grammy Awards ceremony at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York, USA, 28 January 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Residente, from Puerto Rico, poses in the press room with the Grammy for Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album during the 60th annual Grammy Awards ceremony at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York, USA, 28 January 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Kendrick Lamar and Bruno Mars, two of the favorites in the 60th Annual Grammy Awards, on Sunday took home some of the top awards during the prize giving ceremony, which revealed the winners in 75 categories.

Lamar, nominated for seven categories, picked up the awards of Best Music Video, Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for "HUMBLE.", from his in album "DAMN.", which is also among the nominees for Album of the Year.