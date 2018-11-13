A Kenyan artist has made a series of interactive canvasses with messages in brail in a bid to make the visual arts accessible to those who are visually impaired, according to EFE on Tuesday.

Tina Benawra has a passion for sharing the shapes and images in her mind with the world – the result of a condition called pareidolia which is a psychological phenomenon whereby an individual sees an image in shapes or patterns that in reality do not exist – a passion she now aims to share with individuals who cannot see.