US actor Kevin Hart poses as he attends for the world premiere of 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' on Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA, Dec 11 2017 (reissued Dec 06 2018). EPA-EFE/EUGENE GARCIA

American actor-comedian Kevin Hart stepped down on Thursday as the host of the Oscars, following a controversy over a set of old homophobic tweets.

"I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year's Oscars," he said.