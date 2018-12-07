American actor-comedian Kevin Hart stepped down on Thursday as the host of the Oscars, following a controversy over a set of old homophobic tweets.
"I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year's Oscars," he said.
US actor Kevin Hart poses as he attends for the world premiere of 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' on Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA, Dec 11 2017 (reissued Dec 06 2018). EPA-EFE/EUGENE GARCIA
