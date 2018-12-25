US actor Kevin Spacey watches a tennis match at the Queen's Club in London, Britain, 12 June 2013 (reissued 25 December 2018). According to media reports on 24 December 2018, US actor Kevin Spacey was charged with sexual assault in the US state of Massachusetts. The charges stem from an alleged incident in 2016, during which Spacey allegedly purchased alcohol for and then groped a then 18-year-old male at a restaurant in Nantucket, Massachusetts. The actor is expected to appear in court on 07 January for an arraignment hearing. EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN

US actor Kevin Spacey has made public a video in which he plays Frank Underwood, his character in his former television series "House of Cards," and defends his innocence against the dozens of accusations of sexual misconduct and abuse that have been leveled against him by several men.

In the three-minute video, titled "Let me be Frank" - an obvious play on words - Space appears in a kitchen dressed in an apron bearing the image of Santa Claus and washing dishes, sipping from a cup and apparently cutting some kind of food with a knife.