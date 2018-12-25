US actor Kevin Spacey has made public a video in which he plays Frank Underwood, his character in his former television series "House of Cards," and defends his innocence against the dozens of accusations of sexual misconduct and abuse that have been leveled against him by several men.
In the three-minute video, titled "Let me be Frank" - an obvious play on words - Space appears in a kitchen dressed in an apron bearing the image of Santa Claus and washing dishes, sipping from a cup and apparently cutting some kind of food with a knife.