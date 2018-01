British designer Kim Jones acknowledges the public after his Fall/Winter 2017/18 Men's collection show for Louis Vuitton fashion house during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, Jan. 19, 2017. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

British designer Kim Jones is to leave his role as artistic director at Louis Vuitton after seven years in the job, the renowned French fashion house said Wednesday.

Jones, considered one of the most influential figures in “street style,” has been at the forefront of men’s fashion since 2011.