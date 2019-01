File image shows US band Kings of Leon performing at the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) at the Ahoy Rotterdam, Rotterdam, Netherlands, Nov 6, 2016. Spain's International Festival of Benicassim (FIB) disclosed, Jan 23, 2019, new big names for this year's four-day festival roster, including Kings of Leon, Franz Ferdinand, George Ezra, in addition to previously confirmed US singer, Lana Del Rey.EFE- EPA (FILE) /REMKO DE WAAL

File image shows US singer Lana Del Rey performing during a concert at the 25th annual Les Vieilles Charrues Festival in Carhaix, France, July 17, 2016. EFE-EPA (FILE) /HUGO MARIE

File image shows a general view of one of the FIB's main stages during the Benicassim Festival in Castellon (Spain) on July 15, 2011. EFE-EPA (FILE)/ Domenech Castelló.

File image shows British singer-songwriter George Ezra performing on stage during the 32nd ARIA Awards at The Star in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, Nov 28, 2018. EPA-EFE (FILE)/ JOEL CARRETT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

File image featuring the front-row audience on July 13, 2011, during the Benicassim Festival held in Castellon, (Spain). EFE-EPA(FILE)/ Domenech Castelló

File image shows lead singer of British Rock Band Franz Ferdinand, Alex Kapranos, performing at Nos Alive Festival in Oeiras, near Lisbon, Portugal, July 14, 2018. EPA-EFE (FILE)/JOSE SENA GOULAO

The organizers of one of Spain's most awaited summer festivals on Wednesday announced additional bands for the line up of the 25th edition of the Benicassim Festival.

The 2019 International Festival of Benicassim (FIB) disclosed new big names for this year's four-day concert roster, including Kings of Leon, Franz Ferdinand, George Ezra and Jess Glynne, in addition to previously confirmed US singer, Lana Del Rey.