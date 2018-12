A view on the artwork 'Alma' by Austrian artist Oskar Kokoschka during a press preview of his exhibition at the Kunsthaus Zurich, Switzerland, Dec. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/ENNIO LEANZA

A view on the artwork 'Die Prometheus Saga' by Austrian artist Oskar Kokoschka during a press preview of his exhibition at the Kunsthaus Zurich, Switzerland, Dec. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/ENNIO LEANZA

A visitor takes a picture in front of the artwork 'Die Prometheus Saga' by Austrian artist Oskar Kokoschka during a press preview of his exhibition at the Kunsthaus Zurich, Switzerland, Dec.13, 2018. EPA-EFE/ENNIO LEANZA

A visitor looks on the artwork 'Self-Portrait with Crossed Arms' by Austrian artist Oskar Kokoschka during a press preview of his exhibition at the Kunsthaus Zurich, Switzerland, Dec. 13,, 2018. EPA-EFE/ENNIO LEANZA

A view on the artwork 'Alma' (L) by Austrian artist Oskar Kokoschka during a press preview of his exhibition at the Kunsthaus Zurich, Switzerland, Dec. 13,, 2018. EPA-EFE/ENNIO LEANZA

A view of the artwork 'Pieta. Poster for Kokoschka's Murderer Hope of Women' by Austrian artist Oskar Kokoschka during a press preview of his exhibition at the Kunsthaus Zurich, Switzerland, Dec. 13,, 2018. EPA-EFE/ENNIO LEANZA

A retrospective of Austrian figurative expressionist Oskar Kokoschka was previewed on Thursday at the Kunsthaus Zurich, featuring over 200 artworks spanning all phases of his career.

Oskar Kokoschka (1886–1980), well known for his intense expressionist paintings of landscapes and people, challenged the emerging abstract movement prominent at the time.