The political documentary "Kollontai, Notes on the Resistance," produced by an Argentine team, tells the story of Uruguayans' fight to end the civic-military dictatorship that ruled their country between 1973-1985, beginning with the founding of the Victory of the People Party (PVP) in 1975 in Buenos Aires.

With two years of dictatorship behind them, militants of different political sectors of the left launched the so-called "Alejandra Campaign" in honor of the Russian Bolshevik Alexandra Kollontai (1872-1952), for the purpose of establishing in secret a new political party from Buenos Aires.