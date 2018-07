Divers search for shells during the annual pearl diving season off the shore of Kuwait City, Kuwait, July 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/NOUFAL IBRAHIM

Traditional sailboats bobbed on the turquoise waters off the coast of Kuwait as pearl divers swam into the depths to find shellfish that may carry the precious spheres, as photographed Tuesday by an epa-efe correspondent on the ground.

Pearl-diving trips are held annually under the patronage of the Kuwaiti Emir in order to keep alive traditions that accompanied the once-important national pearl trade before the discovery of its oil wealth.