epa07360491 US actor Mahershala Ali poses in the press room during the 72nd annual British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain, 10 February 2019. The ceremony is hosted by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA). EPA-EFE/NIK HALLEN

Rami Malek, winner of Best Actor for the film 'Bohemian Rhapsody' poses in the press room during the 72nd annual British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain, 10 February 2019. The ceremony is hosted by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA). EPA-EFE/NIK HALLEN

British actress Olivia Colman attends the 72nd annual British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain, 10 February 2019. The ceremony is hosted by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA). EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Rachel Weisz with her award for Best Supporting Actress in 'The Favourite' in the press room during the 72nd annual British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain, 10 February 2019. The ceremony is hosted by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA). EPA-EFE/NIK HALLEN

Mexican director Alfonso Cuaron poses with his awards for Best Film and Best Director for 'Roma' in the press room during the 72nd annual British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain, 10 February 2019. The ceremony is hosted by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA). EPA-EFE/NIK HALLEN

Mexican director Alfonso Cuaron (R) and his daughter Tessa pose with the awards for Best Film and Best Director for 'Roma' in the press room during the 72nd annual British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain, 10 February 2019. The ceremony is hosted by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA). EPA-EFE/NIK HALLEN

"La favorita" (The Favorite), a film by Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos, won seven Bafta at the 72nd British Academy Film Awards on Sunday, but "Roma", the ode to his childhood by Mexican director Alfonso Cuaron, won the main prize, for best film.

"Roma" also won Best Foreign Language Film, Best Direction and best Cinematography, the latter two for Cuaron, who also wrote the script for the film.