A photo provided by the Los Angeles Philharmonic that shows its music director, Gustavo Dudamel, during a concert that kicked off the LA Philharmonic's new season and the start of events commemorating the orchestra's 100th anniversary. EPA-EFE/ Craig T. Mathew and Greg Grudt/ Los Angeles Philharmonic

Venezuelan conductor and violinist Gustavo Dudamel said after a concert here by the Los Angeles Philharmonic that different forms of music and art should not be pigeon-holed into categories.

Dudamel, the music director of that orchestra since 2009, made his remarks at the conclusion of a performance Thursday night at the Walt Disney Concert Hall that paid tribute to California's eclectic musical history and culture and which was attended by guest stars such as Coldplay lead vocalist Chris Martin.