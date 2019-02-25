A handout photo made available by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science (AMPAS) shows Maya Rudolph, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler presenting an award during the 91st annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, USA, Feb. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/Aaron Poole / AMPAS / HANDOUT

Glenn Close arrives for the 91st annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, USA, Feb. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

A handout photo made available by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science (AMPAS) shows Spike Lee accepting the Oscar for adapted screenplay during the 91st annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, USA, Feb. 24, 2019. EPA/AARON POOLE / AMPAS / HANDOUT

A handout photo made available by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science (AMPAS) shows Lady Gaga (L) and Bradley Cooper (R) perform during the 91st annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, USA, Feb. 24, 2019. EPA/AARON POOLE / AMPAS / HANDOUT

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper performing their hit song "Shallow," and an exuberant Spike Lee were some of the memorable moments from the 91st Academy Awards 2019, held in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

Here are nine highlights of the awards ceremony: