Lady Gaga arrives for the 60th annual Grammy Awards ceremony at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York, USA, Jan. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JASON SZENES

Lady Gaga has been forced to cancel the last 10 concerts making up the European leg of her world tour due to health concerns, the singer announced Saturday.

The star, famous for tracks such as "Pokerface" and "Paparazzi," had on Jan. 14 resumed her Joanne World Tour in Barcelona after she had to suspend it back in Sept. 2017 over "severe physical pain."