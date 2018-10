US singer, actress and cast member Lady Gaga arrives for the premiere of 'A Star Is Born' in London, Britain, Sept. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/NEIL HALL

Lady Gaga says her childhood dream was to become an actress

United States' pop star Lady Gaga on Thursday said in an interview with EFE that she had fulfilled her lifetime dream of becoming an actress, a day ahead of the premiere of "A Star is Born."

Lady Gaga made her debut as a film actress in a remake of a classic Hollywood movie, co-starring and directed by US actor Bradley Cooper.