Photo provided by Laika Studios and Annapurna pictures on April 3, 2019, of work behind the scenes in Portland, Oregon, to install a set for the animated film "Missing Link." EFE-EPA/Laika Studios/Annapurna Pictures/Editorial Use Only/No Sales

Photo provided by Laika Studios and Annapurna pictures on April 3, 2019, showing actor Hugh Jackman holding a figure of the character Sir Lionel Frost in Portland, Oregon, for the animated film "Missing Link." EFE-EPA/Laika Studios/Annapurna Pictures/Editorial Use Only/No Sales

While much of the filmmaking industry is getting carried away with digital processing and the most advanced special effects, at Laika Studios a group of crazy people - whose current project is "Missing Link" - continue to focus on small-scale animation and the delicate and very complex technique of "stop-motion" in their films.

The creators of the acclaimed "Coraline" (2009) and "Kubo and the Two Strings" (2016) at this point are recounting the classic adventures and the indomitable spirit of explorers in "Missing Link," whose cast includes the voices of Hugh Jackman, Zoe Saldaña and Zach Galifianakis.