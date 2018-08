A model presents a creation by Indian designers Rahul and Shikha during the Lakme Fashik Week (LFW) Winter 2018, in Mumbai, India, 22 August 2018. EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

A model presents a creation by Indian designers Ankur Modi and Priyanka Modi during the Lakme Fashik Week (LFW) Winter/Festive 2018, in Mumbai, India, 22 August 2018. EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Lakmé Fashion Week launched its latest edition Wednesday, an event during which some 90 Indian designers would present their newest fall-winter creations on the runway.

The showcase kicked off with pieces created by students of the INIFD fashion institute, which seeks to throw emerging designers into the spotlight.