Argentine composer Lalo Schifrin, who will receive an Honorary Oscar from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, said he couldn't believe it when he got the news last September. EFE-EPA/Greg Gorman/Oscars

Argentine composer Lalo Schifrin, who will receive an Honorary Oscar from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, couldn't believe it when he got the news last September.

"I thought it was too good to be true," he said in an interview with EFE.