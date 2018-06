A woman poses amongst shoes suspended by balloons during a press preview of the exhibition "Michael Jackson: On the Wall" at the National Portrait Gallery in London, Britain, June 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

As the King of Pop, Michael Jackson left an indelible mark on popular culture, not least of all on contemporary art, a field in which his influence is being explored in a landmark exhibition at the National Portrait Gallery in London, as seen in images by an epa photographer Wednesday.

Works by more than 40 artists filled the museum for "Michael Jackson: on the Wall," an exhibition that aims to explore his impact on art since he was first portraited by Andy Warhol in 1982.