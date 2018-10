French artist Jack Beng-Thi at the inauguration of his exhibit at the African House and Modern Art Atlantic Center (CAAM) at Las Palmas, Canary Islands, Spain, Oct. 18 2018. EPA-EFE/Angel Medina G.

epa07102106 French artist Jack Beng-Thi (C) poses with his artwork for his exhibit at the African House and Modern Art Atlantic Center (CAAM) at Las Palmas, Canary Islands, Spain, Oct. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/Angel Medina G.

Jack Beng-Thi, an artist from the French island of Reunion, previewed the largest European retrospective exhibition of his multidisciplinary artworks at African House and the Modern Art Atlantic Center (CAAM) on the Canary Islands, Spain.

The Beng-Thi exhibition showcases 27 artworks of which 10 are set to be shown at African House and the remaining 17 at the CAAM later in the year.