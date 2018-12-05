Examples of Manga artwork are displayed at a press announcement for a future exhibition at the British Museum in London, Britain Dec. 5, 2018. EPA-EFEE/NEIL HALL

The British Museum announced Wednesday that it will host the largest Manga exhibition to ever take place outside of Japan.

The Japanese visual storytelling art form is set to take over the iconic museum with the exhibit, titled "Manga," in May 2019.