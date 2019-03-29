View of opening day on March 28, 2019, of the photography exhibition "Taswir - the Contemporary Arab Photographer," mounted by Lazare Mohamed Djeddaoui in Sao Paulo to give a different perspective of Arab countries scarred by armed conflict by showing the more agreeable aspects of their daily life. EFE-EPA/Fernando Bizerra Jr.

Lazare Mohamed Djeddaoui, seen on March 28, 2019, at the photography exhibition "Taswir - the Contemporary Arab Photographer," which he mounted in Sao Paulo to give a different perspective of Arab countries scarred by armed conflict by showing the more agreeable aspects of their daily life. EFE-EPA/Fernando Bizerra Jr.

A girl poses for the camera in short pants and high heels, her fingernails painted red and with a fancy hairdo. A scene like that is easy to see on the streets of any metropolis of the western world, but this time it was snapped in the Lebanese capital of Beirut.

The portrait of the girl Dania was taken by photographer Rania Matar and is one of the 78 shots in the exhibition "Taswir - the Contemporary Arab Photographer," which opens this Friday at the Tomie Ohtake Institute in Sao Paulo and which offers a different perspective of daily life in countries scarred by armed conflicts.