Christie's provided this photo of Picasso's "Homme et femme," which sold for £12.46 million ($15.6 million) at auction in London on Tuesday, June 18. EFE-EPA/EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Pablo Picasso's "Homme et femme," a monumental piece depicting a pair of lovers, was the star here Tuesday at Christie's Impressionist and Modern Art Evening Sale, commanding a price of £12.46 million ($15.6 million).

Measuring 162 x 129.8 cm. (63 x 51.13 in), the oil and Ripolin on canvas was painted by the Spaniard in a single day in the winter of 1968.