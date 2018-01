The Cranberries former lead singer, Dolores O'Riordan, poses before a press conference, in Mexico City, Mexico, Sept. 1, 2007. EPA-EFE FILE/MARCOS DELGADO

Irish singer and leader of The Cranberries Dolores O'Riordan performs in concert in Wroclaw, Poland, May 1, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/MACIEJ KULZYNSKI

Dolores O'Riordan, the lead singer of Irish pop rock band The Cranberries, has died in London, her publicist said Monday in a statement. She was 46.

The statement said the artist died "suddenly" while in the United Kingdom's capital for a recording session, adding that "no further details are available at this time."