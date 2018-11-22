The Leaning Tower of Pisa lit in blue light to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the United Nations, Pisa, Italy, Oct. 25 2015. EPA-EFE/FRANCO SILVI

The leaning tower of Pisa is now less bent than it was before thanks to engineering work implemented 17 years ago to reinforce the structure, a geo-technician working with the building's surveillance group told EFE on Thursday.

The emblematic Italian landmark in the city of Pisa (central Italy) has lost four centimeters (1.5 inches) of tilt after it underwent engineering works and is straighter than it was before, meaning many future generations will potentially carry on enjoying the bendy building.