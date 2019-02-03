Argentina's Leo Dan, a true singing legend in Latin American with more than 70 albums to his credit and millions of records sold, wants any prospective film of his life to be made by Alfonso Cuaron, who prominently featured one of Dan's biggest hits - "Te he prometido" (I promised you) - in his award-winning film "Roma."

In an interview with EFE at his home in Miami, Dan - who is preparing for the "Caravan of Love" concert in California, at which he will will be joined by Los Tucanes de Tijuana, Jeanette, King Clave, Los Yonic's and Los Caminantes - said that what has happened with "Te he prometido" is a "divine blessing."