Photo taken Jan. 4, 2011, showing legendary Marvel Comics editor, publisher and superhero comic creator Stan Lee at the inauguration of his star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame. Lee died on Nov. 12, 2018, in Los Angeles. EFE-EPA/ Paul Buck

Photo taken April 30, 2008, showing Marvel Comics' iconic creator of comic superheroes Stan Lee at the screening of the film "Ironman" at Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California. Lee died on Nov. 12, 2018, in Los Angeles. EFE-EPA/FILE/ADRIAN SANCHEZ GONZALEZ

Legendary comic mogul, editor and publisher Stan Lee, who helped create emblematic superheroes such as Spiderman and The Hulk, died in Los Angeles on Monday, the celebrity media outlet TMZ reported. He was 95.

"My father loved all of his fans. He was the greatest, most decent man," daughter Joan Celia Lee told TMZ.