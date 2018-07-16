Cubans attend a once-only concert by Mexican singer-composer Armando Manzanero, who was one of the most popular idols of romantic music several decades ago, in Havana on July 15, 2018, and featuring his best-known hits along with some of his latest productions. EFE-EPA/Yander Zamora

Mexican singer-composer Armando Manzanero, who was one of the most popular idols of romantic music several decades ago, gave Cubans a once-only concert over the weekend during which he cast a spell with his best-known hits along with some of his latest productions.

The song "Somos Novios" opened the 82-year-old singer's first recital in Cuba on Sunday night, an hour later than scheduled, on an outdoor stage facing the famous Malecon, Havana's seaside esplanade, before several thousand spectators including President Miguel Diaz-Canel.