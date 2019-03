Blondie lead singer Debbie Harry (L) performs during a concert on March 15, 2019, at the Teatro Mella in Havana, Cuba. EPA-EFE/Yander Zamora

Legendary American rock group Blondie performed in two concerts this weekend in Havana, sharing the stage with Cuban artists Alain Perez, David Blanco and Sintesis during the band's first appearance on the island.

"We've wanted to come here for a long time, so thank you for making it happen," lead singer Debbie Harry said.