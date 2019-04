Spanish singer Raphael, after almost 60 years on the world stage, says in an interview with EFE on April 9, 2019, that he aims to become the musical ambassador for Spain, since his song lyrics are known by vast numbers of people around the world, even by many who don't speak his language. EFE-EPA/Javier Liaño

Spanish singer Raphael, after almost 60 years on the world stage, says in an interview with EFE on April 9, 2019, that he aims to become the musical ambassador for Spain, since his song lyrics are known by vast numbers of people around the world, even by many who don't speak his language. EFE-EPA/Javier Liaño

Spanish singer Raphael, after almost 60 years on the world stage, says in an interview with EFE on April 9, 2019, that he aims to become the musical ambassador for Spain, since his song lyrics are known by vast numbers of people around the world, even by many who don't speak his language. EFE-EPA/Javier Liaño

After almost 60 years on the world stage, Spanish singer Raphael said in an interview with EFE that he aims to become the musical ambassador for Spain, since his song lyrics are known by vast numbers of people around the world, even by many who don't speak his language.

Raphael said he feels surrounded by fans in countries and cities as far afield as Tokyo, Australia, St. Petersburg and Moscow, where they know him "perfectly" despite not speaking Spanish, thanks to his song lyrics.