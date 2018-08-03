A large-scale Lego exhibition in the Croatian capital is set to enthrall children and adults alike with hundreds of models constructed from a total of five million blocks, an efe-epa photographer who attended the media preview reported Friday.
The 2,500 square-meter Zagreb exhibition entitled "Invasion of Giants," which can normally be found in Poland, is divided into 12 themed areas featuring life-sized Lego models inspired by culture, sports, film, buildings, and fantasy, according to an organizer's statement.