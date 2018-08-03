An Aircraft made of Lego blocks on display at the International Lego exhibition in Zagreb, Aug 3, 2018. EFE-EPA/ANTONIO BAT

A life-sized human skeleton made of lego blocks on display at the International Lego exhibition in Zagreb, Aug 3, 2018. EFE-EPA/ANTONIO BAT

An 11 meter long model of the Titanic ship made of Lego blocks on display at the International Lego exhibition in Zagreb, Aug 3, 2018. The Lego exhibition comes from Poland and boasts over five million lego cubes. EFE-EPA/ANTONIO BAT

Huge Bat mobile made of lego blocks on display at the International Lego exhibition in Zagreb, Aug 3, 2018. The Lego exhibition comes from Poland and present more than five million lego cubes over 100 most impressive models from across Europe including an 11 meter Titanic ship. EFE-EPA/ANTONIO BAT

A large-scale Lego exhibition in the Croatian capital is set to enthrall children and adults alike with hundreds of models constructed from a total of five million blocks, an efe-epa photographer who attended the media preview reported Friday.

The 2,500 square-meter Zagreb exhibition entitled "Invasion of Giants," which can normally be found in Poland, is divided into 12 themed areas featuring life-sized Lego models inspired by culture, sports, film, buildings, and fantasy, according to an organizer's statement.