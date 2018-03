Brazilian artist Marcelo Valentim of the dance company Heavy Baile performs with Tropkillaz during the Lollapalooza music festival in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 25 March 2018. EPA-EFE/Fernando Bizerra Jr.

Fans of british singer Liam Gallagher attend his concert during the Lollapalooza Brazil 2018 music festival in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 25 March 2018. EPA-EFE/FERNANDO BIZERRA JR.

Former lead singer of Oasis, Liam Gallagher, was one of the stars on Sunday at the Lollapalooza Brazil annual music festival in Sao Paulo.

The youngest of the Gallagher brothers performed for about an hour on the main stage of the 7th Lollapalooza Brazil music festival, which will end later Sunday after three days of shows at the Interlagos race track in Sao Paulo.