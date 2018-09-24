Gloria Perez-Salmeron, president of the International Federation of Library Associations and Institutions, addresses the "Information in Art" seminar on Sept 24, 2018, at which she maintained that libraries are motors for social change, but they need professional staff with increasing awareness of the changing environment we live in. EFE-EPA/Marcelo Sayão

Gloria Perez-Salmeron, president of the International Federation of Library Associations and Institutions, says in a speech to the "Information in Art" seminar on Sept 24, 2018, that libraries are motors for social change, but they need professional staff with increasing awareness of the changing environment we live in. EFE-EPA/Marcelo Sayão

Libraries are motors for social change, but they need professional staff with increasing awareness of the changing environment we live in, the president of the International Federation of Library Associations and Institutions told EFE on Monday.

During the "Information in Art" seminar, organized by the Network of Libraries and Art Information Centers in Rio de Janeiro state, Gloria Perez-Salmeron, who directed the National Library of Spain between 2010 and 2013, expressed her belief that "libraries change lives."