Photograph showing Puerto Rican playwright Lin Manuel Miranda with his father Luis during a press conference along with Puerto Rican First Lady Beatriz Rossello in Jajuya, Puerto Rico, October 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/Thais Llorca

Puerto Rican musician and playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda joined the wife of Puerto Rico's governor here Wednesday to announce the a $5-million initiative aimed to revitalize the coffee industry in the Caribbean island.

The program aims to provide economic help over the next five years to some 3,000 coffee farmers affected in September 2017 by Hurricane Maria, which destroyed 80 percent of the crop.