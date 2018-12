Lin-Manuel Miranda poses with his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame after the unveiling ceremony on Friday, Nov. 30. EFE-EPA/EUGENE GARCIA

Lin-Manuel Miranda shares a moment with wife Vanessa Nadal after the unveiling of his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday, Nov. 30. EFE-EPA/EUGENE GARCIA

Lin-Manuel Miranda enjoys a laugh during the unveiling of his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday, Nov. 30. EFE-EPA/EUGENE GARCIA

Lin-Manuel Miranda, famous for creating and staring in the hit Broadway musicals "Hamilton" and "In the Heights," was honored here Friday with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

"I feel like I'm in a dream," he said in front of the numerous fans who turned out for the event.