Lin-Manuel Miranda will release a salsa remix of "Almost Like Praying" on Thursday, featuring Gloria Estefan, Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony and Luis Fonsi, to raise money for hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico.

"Although it has been over four months since Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico, the island still needs a lot of help jump-starting its basic infrastructure, including electricity, bridges and thoroughfares, medical attention and other vital programs," Miranda said in a statement.