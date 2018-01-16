Works by some of the world's most important modern and contemporary artists on Tuesday packed the walls of a design center a day ahead of the opening of the London Art Fair, one of the most important dates on the United Kingdom's artistic calendar, as seen in images by an epa photographer on the ground.

The Fair, set to start on Wednesday, gathers all works that transcend ages and mediums, from paintings by the Surrealist master Joan Miro to Grayson Perry's "Britain Is Best," an embroidery produced in 2014.