A visitor looks over the 'Face Values' face recognition at the America Pavilion during the London Design Biennale at Somerset House, in London, Britain, Sept. 3, 2018. EPA/ANDY RAIN

A staff member looks over the 'Time is Subjective' installation at the United Arab Emirates Pavillion during the London Design Biennale at Somerset House, in London, Britain, Sept. 3, 2018. EPA/ANDY RAIN

Visitors look over Flynn Talbot's 'Full Spectrum' installation at the Australia Pavillion during the London Design Biennale at Somerset House, in London, Britain, Sept. 3, 2018. EPA/ANDY RAIN

Greek designer and curator Nassia Inglessis from Studio INI poses with her installation 'Disobedience' at the Greek Pavillion during the London Design Biennale at Somerset House, in London, Britain, Sept. 3, 2018. EPA/ANDY RAIN

International designers were descending on the United Kingdom capital Monday for the London Design Biennale.

The event would see participants from six continents coming together at Somerset House to "exhibit engaging and interactive design installations" on the theme of emotional states, according to the organizers.