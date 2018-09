The Museum of Freemasonry during a press preview of 'Bejewelled: Badges, Brotherhood and Identity' exhibition of masonic jewels at Freemason House, Central London, Britain, Sept. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

A medal made by a French prisoners-of-war during the Napoleonic Wars on display at the press preview for the Museum of Freemasonry's 'Bejewelled: Badges, Brotherhood and Identity' forthcoming exhibition of masonic jewels at Freemason House, Central London, Britain, Sept. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

A member of staff adjusts a jewels on display at the press preview for the Museum of Freemasonry's 'Bejewelled: Badges, Brotherhood and Identity' a forthcoming exhibition of masonic jewels at Freemasons' Hall, Central London, Britain, Sept. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

A member of staff adjusts an 'Authors' Lodge' jewel as it lays on a book by author Rudyard Kipling on display at the press preview for the Museum of Freemasonry's 'Bejewelled: Badges, Brotherhood and Identity' a forthcoming exhibition of masonic jewels at Freemasons' Hall, Central London, Britain, Sept. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

The Library and Museum of Freemasonry in London is preparing to put the largest collection of masonic badges on public display.

The exhibition, titled "Bejewelled: Badges, Brotherhood and Identity," is to feature 150 examples of masonic badges – which are known as "jewels" within the secretive society – a small selection of which were seen by an efe-epa photographer a press preview Tuesday.