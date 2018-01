Londoners are soon to be able to bask in the glow of light-based artworks that have been dotted across the United Kingdom capital as part of the Lumiere festival, which is to kick off on Thursday night.

The festival draws crowds out into the ordinarily dark streets of London, tempting them with fun bright spots of color, such as aquariums projected into telephone booths and meadows of lamps that change color in the middle of the street.