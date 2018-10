Queen's guards march towards the Millennium bridge during the launch of the Fantastic Beasts' light installation in London, Britain, Oct. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Queen's guards march towards the Millennium bridge during the launch of the Fantastic Beasts' light installation in London, Britain, Oct. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Queen's guards march towards the Millennium bridge during the launch of the Fantastic Beasts' light installation in London, Britain, Oct. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

The Queen's guards marched over a London bridge on Thursday to celebrate the launch of a light installation to raise awareness of the millions of institutionalized, orphaned children around the world.

"Wizarding World Wands" is a public art installation in the City of London in support of the work of Lumos, a charity founded by author and movie producer J K Rowling that aims to connect orphaned children within family networks worldwide.