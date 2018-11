Young girls walk through part of Kew Gardens' illuminated Christmas trail, 'A cathedral of light' at Kew Gardens in London, Britain, 21 November 2018. EPA/ANDY RAIN

The Palm House Finale at Kew Gardens' illuminated Christmas trail at Kew Gardens in London, Britain, 21 November 2018. EPA/ANDY RAIN

Young girls look over part of Kew Gardens' illuminated Christmas trail, 'a field of light' at Kew Gardens in London, Britain, 21 November 2018. EPA/ANDY RAIN

A young girl walks through part of Kew Gardens' illuminated Christmas trail, 'A first of light' at Kew Gardens in London, Britain, 21 November 2018. EPA/ANDY RAIN

London's Kew Gardens on Wednesday evening unveiled this year's edition of their Christmas light spectacle in the lead up to the holiday period.

Different colored lights and lasers lit up the walkways of the iconic gardens, as witnessed by an epa-efe photojournalist.