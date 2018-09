Italian star architect Renzo Piano poses for photographers during a photocall at the inauguration of a new exhibition on his work at the Royal Academy of Arts in London, United Kingdom, Sept. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Italian star architect Renzo Piano poses for photographers during a photocall at the inauguration of a new exhibition on his work at the Royal Academy of Arts in London, United Kingdom, Sept. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Italian star architect Renzo Piano arrives for a photocall at the inauguration of a new exhibition on his work at the Royal Academy of Arts in London, United Kingdom, Sept. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

London's most venerable artistic institution, the Royal Academy of Arts, on Wednesday unveiled its newest exhibit showcasing the work of renowned Italian architect Renzo Piano.

Piano himself attended the inauguration, looking spry and much younger than his age (80), all the while beaming at photographers gathered for a photocall, as documented by an epa-efe reporter present.