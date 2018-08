A giraffe is coaxed into being measure with some kale during the annual weigh-in at the London Zoo in London, Britain, 23 August 2018. EPA/ANDY RAIN

An African giant land snail is weighed during the annual weigh-in at the London Zoo in London, Britain, 23 August 2018. EPA/ANDY RAIN

A meerkat gets weighed during the annual weigh-in at the London Zoo in London, Britain, 23 August 2018. EPA/ANDY RAIN

Penguins are weighed during the annual weigh-in at the London Zoo in London, Britain, 23 August 2018. EPA/ANDY RAIN

All animals great and small stepped up to have their physical statistics recorded at London Zoo on Thursday as part of the annual weigh-in.

Among those who took to the scales were squirrel monkeys, penguins and a West African giant land snail, as documented by an epa-efe photojournalist.