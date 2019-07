Sotheby's provided this photo of Diego Velazquez's 1650 portrait of a woman reputed to have been the mistress of Pope Innocent X, which sold for 2.4 million pounds ($3 million) at auction in London on Wednesday, July 3. EFE-EPA/Sotheby's/Chris J Ratcliffe *EDITORIAL USE ONLY*

Diego Velazquez's recently rediscovered portrait of the sister-in-law and reputed lover of a 17th-century pope sold for 2.4 million pounds ($3 million) at auction here Wednesday.

The Spaniard's rendering of Donna Olimpia Maidalchini Pamphilj was one of the highlights of a sale of Old Masters at Sotheby's London, along with Spanish artist Jose de Ribera's "Chica con Pandereta" (Girl with Tambourine), which fetched a price of 5.7 million pounds ($7.1 million).