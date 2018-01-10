Photo provided on Jan. 10, 2018 shows Argentine artist Nuna Mangiante during the installation of her exhibit "Aporias Moviles" (Mobile aporias) at the Los Angeles Art Show, in Los Angeles, United States on Jan. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/Felipe Chacon

Photo provided on Jan. 10, 2018 shows Marisa Caichiolo, the director and curator of the Latin American Area at the Los Angeles Art Show, speaks with EFE, in Los Angeles, United States on Jan. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/Felipe Chacon

Photo provided on Jan. 10, 2018 shows Cuban artist Antuan Rodriguez posing next to his exhibit Izquierda o derecha" (Left or right), at the Los Angeles Art Show, in Los Angeles, United States on Jan. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/Felipe Chacon

The Los Angeles Art Show, one of the most important art fairs in the United States, opened its doors on Wednesday featuring significant Latin American works with a social message, including murals by Mexico's Jose Clemente Orozco, which are being exhibited in the US for the first time.

The fair this year is once again designed to dispel the stereotype of being a commercial showcase by including more than 100 galleries from almost 20 countries, along with institutions such as the University of Guadalajara's Museum of the Arts (MUSA), with its "Metaphysical Orozco" exhibit.