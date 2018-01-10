The Los Angeles Art Show, one of the most important art fairs in the United States, opened its doors on Wednesday featuring significant Latin American works with a social message, including murals by Mexico's Jose Clemente Orozco, which are being exhibited in the US for the first time.
The fair this year is once again designed to dispel the stereotype of being a commercial showcase by including more than 100 galleries from almost 20 countries, along with institutions such as the University of Guadalajara's Museum of the Arts (MUSA), with its "Metaphysical Orozco" exhibit.